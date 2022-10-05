Swades to Ra.One: Bollywood films that capture the essence of Dussehra

Bollywood has showcased the beauty of different festivals in special ways over the years. Dussehra is here and you will surely find several Indian films that celebrate the victory of good over evil.

So let’s take a stroll down memory lane and add a filmy touch to your Dussehra celebrations by watching movies that beautifully capture the essence of the festival.

Swades

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swadesh stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film features the Dussehra narrative in the song Pal Pal hai Bhaari. The track shows actress Gayatri dressing up as Sita and enacting the scene from Ashok Vatika along with Raavan. The track’s highlight is SRK talking about how one can become Lord Rama by discarding his/her evil side.

Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Ra. One’ did not perform well at the box office but left the audience with many messages, especially about how good triumphs over evil. The film was a modern-day retelling of Ramayana but with a sci-fi twist. When the film’s antagonist Arjun Rampal aka Ra. One makes entry into real life from a video game, he is shown walking in the backdrop of a burning Raavan effigy.

Kalank

Kalank failed to impress the audience. However, the Dharma film definitely had some breathtaking scenes including a sequence which is set against the backdrop of Dussehra celebrations. The sequence, where Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan meet for the first time, had a beautiful background sequence of burning Ravan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan found the Dussehra narrative in the ‘Tu Chayiye’ song. In the track, Salman and Kareena are seen celebrating Vijay Dashami with the children.