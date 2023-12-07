‘Suzie Q’ challenges preconceptions, blurs lines between genres: Chandan Roy Sanyal

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who makes his directorial debut with ‘Suzie Q’, has said that the film challenges preconceptions, blurs the lines between genres.

‘Suzie Q’ has been officially selected to be showcased at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023 on December 9 and December 10. The film is a journey of its lead character Suzie Q played by the versatile and acclaimed actress Parno Mittrah.

The film stars Prakash Jha, Sangeet Sivan, Umesh Jagtap, Kishtee Jog, and Priya Banerjee. ‘Suzie Q’ delves into the journey that gets bizarre and dangerous as the lines of reality blur when a 40-year-old Suzie who sees vivid hallucinations embarks on a trip to her ex-husband’s destination wedding.

Talking about the film, Chandan said, “This film is very special for me. It’s exciting because it challenges preconceptions, blurs the lines between genres, and leaves room for interpretation.”

He further mentioned: “I got to collaborate with three amazing filmmakers for my directorial debut – my mentor Vishal Bhardwaj who composed the track Tara for the movie, a role reversal with ace filmmaker Prakash Jha who directed me in the popular series Ashram and I got to direct the veteran director Sangeet Sivan who plays Pinto in the film.”

Prakash Jha shared, “Chandan narrated the part to me while we were filming for Ashram. I felt the narrative had a certain sense of madness and it would be interesting to live the character on screen.”

Vishal Bhardwaj, who has given music for the film, said, “I am delighted to have composed a song for Chandan’s directorial debut as this was a longstanding promise.”

Written by Juhi Shekhar, the films is produced by Sanjay Kumar Pal under the banner of Vibrant Media.