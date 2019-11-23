Actress Sunny Leone, who was featured in the song “Baby Doll” from Ragini MMS 2 in 2014, is all set to recreate her magic in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, after 5 years. She will be seen making a special appearance in the second season of ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series, Ragini MMS Returns.

The actress will feature in a song “Hello Ji”, which promises to add “chamak, dhamak and lots of namak”, to the series.

On Friday, Sunny took to her official Twitter handle to share the news with her fans. She posted a teaser of the song on her account. In the clip, Sunny can be seen in a white tank top teamed with black shorts and a pair of boots.

On Friday, Sunny took to her official Twitter handle to share the news with her fans. She posted a teaser of the song on her account. In the clip, Sunny can be seen in a white tank top teamed with black shorts and a pair of boots.

Sunny ke bina #RaginiMMSReturns ??

No way!! I’m coming to double up those sexy thrills!#HelloJi, care to join me? ALT aur Zee pe mein aa rahi hu to add the chamak, dhamak and lots of namak!@ektaravikapoor @altbalaji @Divyakitweet @zee5premium @VSood12 pic.twitter.com/RQPdRB1TJ0 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) November 22, 2019

“Hello Ji” is composed by music director duo Meet Bros and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The song will be choreographed by Vishnu Deva.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a video, featuring her along with other team members.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “So this really happened at office and we shot this moment to why n how we came to adding this interesting name to our epic mass franchise #raginimmsreturns ( p.s pls ignore d acting if I was auditioning for #balaji I’d reject ME on d basis of Hamming) .. A dhamakedar show like #RaginiMMSReturns Season 2 demands so much more! We’ve got the chamak and dhamak, but there’s always room for more namak! My team and I have cracked it! #HelloJi, can you guess what will add the salt on Zee and ALT? (sic).”

Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, which features real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead roles, will revolve around a girls’ trip gone horribly wrong. The web series will begin streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 soon.