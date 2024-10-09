Sunidhi Chauhan breaks the internet with her ‘Ben 10’ title track IIT Roorkee performance

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the topmost names among the musical icons of the country. Boasting an enviable discography, the songstress has been in the music scene for over 25 years. Chauhan has delivered party bangers and chartbusters in her impressive career. Lately, the music icon has been setting stages ablaze with her high-octane performances. Recently, she performed at IIT Roorkee’s fest ‘Thomso ’24.’

Taking the audience by surprise, she performed the title track of the hit animated show, ‘Ben 10’ sending the audience down memory lane. Soon, her performance video went viral on the video and netizens couldn’t get over it. Subsequently, the songstress also posted her performance on Instagram captioning it as ‘On Legit Public Demand.’

After the videos of Sunidhi’s performance of the track went viral, fans flooded the comment section to laud the songstress. Several users also said that this was the concert they would go to, referencing the smashing line-up of concerts set to take place in the country. Additionally, Sunidhi Chauhan sported a green dress and golden hoops which elevated her live performance of the track, matching the thematic colour of the childhood show.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . (@ateendrakushwaha.in)



Taking to the comments section, fans wrote, “Damn!!! this is the kinda concert I’d die to attend for,” “10/10 performance.” Another user penned, “Damn. Never knew it was her song.” Meanwhile, a user noted, “Guys I was in the crowd, the video isn’t showing but the crowd was v loud, it was till the back and everyone went crazy for this. And for all her songs she is literally the MOST phenomenal performer and singer ever wow.” Moreover, a user remarked, “Bruh, I can’t believe people are crazy for Coldplay.” Subsequently, on public demand, the ‘Dhoom Machale’ singer released the track and the performance video on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer OUT! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika and Manjulika

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the leading singers in the country and has delivered several smashing hits. Her discography includes tracks like ‘Beedi,’ ‘Yeh Mera Dil,’ ‘Mehboob Mere,’ ‘Bhage Re Mann’ and ‘Crazy Kia Re’ among others.