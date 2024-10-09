‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer OUT! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika and Manjulika

The makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ have finally released the highly-anticipated trailer of the threequel. Much to netizens’ surprise, in the third instalment, Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba faces not just one, but two Manjulikas- Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. While Vidya Balan reprises her role from the 2007 blockbuster- ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, Madhuri Dixit’s role emerged as the surprise element.

The blue-toned trailer opens with the announcement of the return of the original Manjulika who is vengeful over being dethroned. With her return, she is fiercer and harbours a deep spite. The trailer reveals that the royal family seeks Kartik Aaryan’s ‘baba services’ to help communicate with the late daughter of the family. Soon, the locals hail Kartik Aaryan as the new heir to the throne, escalating matters. As tensions peak between Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Balan’s Manjulika, Madhuri Dixit enters. She announces herself as Manjulika leaving Aaryan and the fans perplexed. The showdown between the two leading ladies culminates in a captivating dance battle as they pose the question to Aaryan- “Are you wondering who the real Manjulika is?”

Catch the trailer here:

Advertisement

With the third instalment, the makers tease an intense showdown as the doors of mansions re-open. Joining Aaryan in the film is Triptii Dimri as his love interest, who adds freshness to the narrative. Additionally, Vijay Raaz plays a key role in the film while Rajpal Yadav returns as the sidekick. Bestrewed with referential humour, the film’s trailer promises a generous dose of both horror and comedy.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer launch took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, kickstarting the film’s promotional campaign. The trailer launch event of the slated film took place at Jaipur’s legendary Raj Mandir Cinema. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani have produced the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise with Annes Bazmee at the helm.

Also Read: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ fetches Kartik Aaryan his biggest non-theatrical deal of 135 crores

Previously, in his conversation with News24, Anees Bazmee teased that the slated film would be bigger and better than its predecessor. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will be “much better, bigger, more entertaining and engaging”. “We have tried to take the game a notch higher with this film, whether it’s in terms of the story or the use of visual effects. It’s been made on a much larger scale.” He also added that the team gave its 500% for the film. Moreover, everyone who has watched the film, has loved it. Bazmee is confident about the positive reception of the film by fans.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ releases on November 1 and will clash with Rohit Shetty’s mega-starrer ‘Singham Again.’ With the anticipation meter running high for both films, fans await to see which film will boast the bigger numbers.