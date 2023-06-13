Suhana Khan, Khushi, Agastya Nanda make their debut in ‘The Archies’ by Zoya Akhtar

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda all have been brought together under one roof by Zoya Akhtar in her movie ‘The Archies.’ It is the same popular Archies Comics now being brought to life through a film.

As the team releases the poster, this exciting film can be seen uniting a group of star kids, making it a project that fans can wait to see. Leading the pack is Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Suhana presence on social media alongside her best friends and fellow star kids, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, has already garnered attention and anticipation for her on-screen debut.

Speaking of Khushi Kapoor, she hails from a renowned family of actors and movie personalities.

Not only is she the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, but she is also closely related to Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, and is the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor.

Agastya Nanda carries the weight of two legendary film families. As the grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and the great-grandson of Raj Kapoor, his background speaks volumes about the charisma he brings to the screen.

Dot, also known as Aditi Saigal, is an already popular indie music sensation. The daughter of the late rockstar Amit Saigal, who founded India’s first rock magazine Rock Street Journal, musical prowess is set to captivate audiences.

Vedang Raina has made a name for himself in modeling, singing, acting, voiceover artistry entrepreneurship, and television. He gained popularity for his relationship with Palak, the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari.

Mihir Ahuja is no stranger to the screen, having previously worked on projects like Dolly Aur Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitare, and Bard of Blood. With his experience, Ahuja is sure to bring depth and nuance to his character in The Archies.

Yuvraj Menda is well-known for his collaborations with popular Instagram choreographers for viral dance videos, as well as his influence in the fashion world. While The Archies have received a mixed reaction from social media users, with some criticizing the perceived nepotism and inclusion of already popular faces, the film is still slated for release later this year.

Fans eagerly await the announcement of the exact date, expressing their anticipation and mentioning how Miss Veronica Lodge and her gang are poised to win over the hearts of many.