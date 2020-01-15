The much-awaited song from Street Dancer 3D “Lagdi Lahor Di” is finally out. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, this remix track from Guru Randhawa’s discography is a must-listen-to.

Despite, the increasing rise of remixed renditions of popular and iconic numbers, “Lagdi Lahore Di” has been experimented with in a rather better way.

Sung by Guru Randhawa, with the accompaniment of female vocals given by Tulsi Kumar, this eclectic track sizzles with the chemistry of the lead pair of the film, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Guru Randhawa while the song has been sung by Randhawa in not just Punjabi, but also Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharddha had shared a teaser promo announcing the release of the song.

“Ladgi Lahore Di” is all about bling, difficult choreography and swagger.

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming dance film directed by Remo D’Souza.

It features an ensemble cast including Prabhu Deva and many professional dancers.

The story of the film revolves around a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers.

Street Dancer 3D‘s music has been composed by multiple musicians including Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, and Guru Randhawa.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza under the banners T-Series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24 January 2020.