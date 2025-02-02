Stray Kids tie with BTS for most RIAA gold certificates

Stray Kids has once again established that they are here to take over the K-pop scene. The K-pop act is now tied with the globally sensational boyband BTS for the most number of Gold RIAA certifications for albums. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has now awarded Stray Kids’ 2022 mini album ‘MAXIDENT’ a gold certification for selling over 500,000 units in the United States.

The K-pop group shared the exciting news with fans through their X account. Stray Kids captioned the post, “MAXIDENT has been certified RIAA GOLD! Stay, who has already achieved the 8th gold certification, thank you so much as always. We’ve earned our 8th RIAA gold certification with Maxident! We really can’t thank you enough STAY.”

The achievement comes just after their previous successful albums also bagged the RIAA gold certificate. These include, ‘★★★★★ (5-STAR),’ ‘ROCK-STAR,’ and ATE.’ This makes ‘MAXIDENT’ the group’s fourth album to join this list. In total, Stray Kids now holds eight gold certifications from the RIAA as the achievement is not limited to their albums only. The boyband has also bagged gold certifications for several of their hit singles. These include ‘God’s Menu,’ ‘MANIAC,’ ‘Back Door,’ and ‘Thunderous.’ Meanwhile, after an album sells over 500,000 units in America, it recieves the RIAA gold certification.

With the latest feather on their cap, Stray Kids ties with BTS for having the most gold-certified albums by a K-pop group in the U.S. Now, both K-pop groups boast 4 certificates for their albums, each. Moreover, this iterates Stray Kids’s global popularity and rising influence. It also emphasises their skill to bolster K-pop influence in America.

Meanwhile, ‘Maxident’ is Stray Kids’ seventh mini-album. It released on October 7, 2022, with ‘CASE 143’ as the title track. JYP Entertainment, Dreamus, and Republic Records released the album. The album features eight tracks. These include ‘CASE 143,’ ‘CHILL,’ ‘Give Me Your TMI,’ ‘Super Board,’ ‘3RACHA,’ ‘TASTE,’ ‘Can’t Stop,’ and the Korean version of ‘Circus.’