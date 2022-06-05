Stranger Things 4 Whacks all Netflix Opening Weekend Viewing Records

After a three-year wait, “Stranger Things” is back and once again scoring extraordinary viewership stats for Netflix. Season 4 volume 1 broke the record for the biggest-ever premiere weekend of an English-language series, which was previously held by Season 2 of “Bridgerton.”

According to Netflix’s newly released Top 10 rankings, Season 4 of the Duffer Brothers’ hit science-fiction series was viewed for 287 million hours during the week of May 23-30, landing in the No. 1 position. This comes after only three days of availability, as Part 1 of the season debuted with seven episodes on Friday. Stranger Things season four is already approximately 44 per cent of the way to that tally after just three days — and with the final two episodes of the season (which clock in at nearly four hours combined) still to be released in July.

Squid Game is the all-time leader among Netflix series in any language with 1.65 billion hours of viewing over its first 28 days of release. Part five of Money Heist (792.23 million hours) also slots ahead of Bridgerton.

The heavily anticipated debut of season four — which premiered almost three years after the previous instalment — also helped push prior seasons of Stranger Things into Netflix’s global and the United States top 10. The first three seasons had a combined 84.55 million hours of viewing time from May 21-27, as per Netflix.

Additionally, Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” which is featured in the season, has hit No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes and No. 2 on Spotify’s U.S. chart since the premiere.