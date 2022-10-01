Star Plus upcoming show ‘Faltu’ takes over social media while creating a trend

Ever since the makers announced their upcoming show ‘Faltu’ the audience are truly gotten connected with the story it is about to bring. The show will be coming up with a story of a girl who makes her dream come true despite being rejected by her own family.

Having seen Star Plus coming up with such an inspirational show, the Netizens have started to make noise all over the social media universe. While taking it to their social media handles, the Netizens are praising the makers to bring such an engaging and motivational story that highlights a very important issue regarding unwanted girl child.

While writing about the show, the Netizens wrote –

This one narrates a tale of a girl child and the struggles she faces.#FaltuOnStarPlus #MainNahiFaltu — Klaus (@K4_kluas) September 30, 2022

Woahhh!! @starplus brings yet another great story . ‘Faltu’ is a story of a girl who was never accepted by her family.#FaltuOnStarPlus #MainNahiFaltu pic.twitter.com/Iw2DC0PMPb — राष्ट्रवादी चौधरी सुरजीत सिंह (@MrSurjeetVHP) September 30, 2022

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child.

Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!