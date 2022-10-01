Follow Us:
Star Plus upcoming show ‘Faltu’ takes over social media while creating a trend

The show will be coming up with a story of a girl who makes her dream come true despite being rejected by her own family.

SNS | New Delhi | October 1, 2022 1:47 pm

Faltu

Star Plus drops the promo of show ‘Faltu’

Having seen Star Plus coming up with such an inspirational show, the Netizens have started to make noise all over the social media universe. While taking it to their social media handles, the Netizens are praising the makers to bring such an engaging and motivational story that highlights a very important issue regarding unwanted girl child.

Having seen Star Plus coming up with such an inspirational show, the Netizens have started to make noise all over the social media universe. While taking it to their social media handles, the Netizens are praising the makers to bring such an engaging and motivational story that highlights a very important issue regarding unwanted girl child.

While writing about the show, the Netizens wrote –

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child.

Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!

