Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note amid retirement speculations

Recently, Big B penned a cryptic note on his blog which has left fans scratching their heads. Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan talked about ‘saturation’ and paucity of space.’ This comes amid rumours of retirement which the megastar sparked following a post on X.

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Saturation… and the paucity of space… two sides of the same coin… unavoidable… but present, causing the mind to work in deeds that it may never have encountered…” The Sehensha of Bollywood added, “The spread of information vast and in multiples, compels one and all to visit each… and by the time one has thought where to go the influence of the others takes prominence to the extent that the first is lost and forgotten…”

Continuing, he wrote, “Multitasking is a great word in the modern lingua… But the virtues of it have been overtaken long back… Leaving a void unfulfilled and vacant… Like now… The vacancy exists… so close the book and search another medium…”

Moreover, the ‘Pink’ actor also dropped a cryptic post on X which sparked widespread frenzy among fans. Taking to the microblogging site, Big B wrote, “Time to go.” His post was not accompanied by any caption. Soon, fans flooded social media speculating about his exit from films and ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’ Several users also expressed their concern about the actor’s health.

Following the widespread debate, the promo of KBC’s upcoming episode shows the megastar addressing the tweet. Relieving his fans, Big B said, “Arre bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya hai… gajab baat karte ho yaar! Aur raat ko jab 2 baje yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh ghar pahuchte-pahuchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte-likhte humko neend aa gayi, toh woh wahin tak reh gaya… Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye!”

