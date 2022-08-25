SS Rajamouli’s assistant Ashwin Gangaraju to direct ‘1770’

Ashwin Gangaraju who previously assisted director SS Rajamouli in the Baahubali franchise is all set to take up a new directorial venture “1770” created by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.
Based on Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novel
“Anandamath”, the film will be produced by Shailendra Kumar, Sanjay
Kutty, Krishna Kumar B, and Suraj Sharma. Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad
who is held high for the grand success of RRR is writing the screenplay in
‘1770’.
“This subject was a huge challenge for me, but with legendary V Vijayendra
Prasad sir writing the adapted story and screenplay, I think what we have on
paper is a blockbuster cinematic experience,” affirms director Ashwin
Gangaraju.
This year marks the 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the song from Bankim
Chandra’s novel ‘Anandamath’. The novel shook the root of British in India and
on India’s 75years of Independence, the makers of the film announced this
multi lingual project ‘1770’. “I feel that Vande Mataram was a magical word. It
is a mantra for a nation to unite against tyranny and injustice. In ‘1770’ we deal
with the story of unknown warriors who ignited the fire of freedom
movement,” said scriptwriter V Vijayendra Prasad.
The makers decided to shoot in Hyderabad. “Unfortunately Bengal doesn’t
have the infrastructure of hosting such a magnum project inside a studio
format. This would require massive space and equipments that we have to
export from either Mumbai or Hyderabad. That would be an additional cost.
Keeping the economics and other logistical issues in mind we thought of
making this film in Hyderabad,” said the creator Ram Kamal Mukherjee.
The film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and
Bengali language.