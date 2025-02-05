Vikrant Massey shoots for Rajkumar Hirani’s new series in Goa

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is currently in Goa, filming a new series directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani.

While the details of the project are under wraps, the collaboration has already generated excitement among fans. His team has confirmed that the shoot is underway, though they have not shared specifics about the schedule.

Advertisement

An official announcement about the series is still awaited, adding to the anticipation.

Advertisement

Last year, Vikrant Massey surprised everyone with a cryptic social media post hinting at a break from acting. His words led to widespread speculation that he was retiring from the industry.

However, the actor later clarified that he never intended to quit but simply needed time away to focus on his well-being.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

He explained that acting has given him everything, but his physical and mental health had taken a toll, making it necessary for him to step back and recharge.

Massey also mentioned feeling a sense of monotony in his craft and expressed his desire to take a break to improve his skills. He reassured his followers that he would return when the time felt right.

Alongside this, he expressed deep gratitude for the support and love he has received over the years, acknowledging how much it has meant to him.

In his initial post, Vikrant reflected on his journey, stating that it was time to “recalibrate” and embrace his roles beyond acting—as a husband, father, and son.

He hinted at completing two more films before taking his break, leaving fans with the promise that he would be back when the moment was right.