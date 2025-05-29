Logo

# OTT

Criminal Justice Season 4 Twitter (X) reactions: Love for Pankaj Tripathi, hate for slow release

While everyone’s thrilled to see Tripathi slip back into the chappals of the wise-yet-witty Mishra Ji, there’s a whole lot of “Why not drop the whole season, Hotstar?” doing the rounds.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 29, 2025 6:56 pm

Criminal Justice Season 4: The courtroom is back in session, and so is everyone’s favorite underdog lawyer, Madhav Mishra. ‘Criminal Justice: A Family Matter’ dropped on JioHotstar on May 29—and fans were ‘ready’. Or at least, they thought they were.

The much-awaited return of Pankaj Tripathi has sparked a flurry of excitement online. But just as fans were settling in for a binge, reality hit: only three episodes are currently streaming.

Titled ‘A Birthday to Remember’, ‘Buried Secrets’, and ‘Quid Pro Quo’, the initial trio gives a solid taste of what’s to come, but it’s left fans both hooked and hangry for more.

The weekly release format—new episodes dropping every Thursday—hasn’t exactly thrilled the binge-loving crowd. Twitter (or X, if we’re being technical) is buzzing with mixed emotions.

Also Read: Applause Entertainment’s Criminal Justice season 4: No better legal drama anywhere

Here’s a taste of what the timeline’s serving up:

That said, it’s not all complaints. Many fans are praising the show’s intense storytelling and layered characters.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in partnership with BBC Studios India, the new season already has viewers theorizing, speculating, and clutching their metaphorical pearls.

The show, based on the original British series, has carved a special place in the Indian streaming space with its mix of courtroom drama and emotional depth.

Over the years, ‘Criminal Justice’ has consistently delivered compelling characters, moral quandaries, and a gritty look at India’s legal system, making it more than just your typical thriller.

And if Thursday feels too far away? Just remember: Madhav Mishra always shows up… eventually.

