Criminal Justice Season 4 Twitter (X) reactions: Love for Pankaj Tripathi, hate for slow release

Criminal Justice Season 4: The courtroom is back in session, and so is everyone’s favorite underdog lawyer, Madhav Mishra. ‘Criminal Justice: A Family Matter’ dropped on JioHotstar on May 29—and fans were ‘ready’. Or at least, they thought they were.

The much-awaited return of Pankaj Tripathi has sparked a flurry of excitement online. But just as fans were settling in for a binge, reality hit: only three episodes are currently streaming.

Titled ‘A Birthday to Remember’, ‘Buried Secrets’, and ‘Quid Pro Quo’, the initial trio gives a solid taste of what’s to come, but it’s left fans both hooked and hangry for more.

The weekly release format—new episodes dropping every Thursday—hasn’t exactly thrilled the binge-loving crowd. Twitter (or X, if we’re being technical) is buzzing with mixed emotions.

While everyone’s thrilled to see Tripathi slip back into the chappals of the wise-yet-witty Mishra Ji, there’s a whole lot of “Why not drop the whole season, Hotstar?” doing the rounds.

Here’s a taste of what the timeline’s serving up:

Started watching Criminal Justice Season 4 — the mood was perfectly set. But after just three episodes, I realized… that’s it?

To the management of @JioHotstar and #CriminalJustice4 what kind of justice system drops just one episode every Thursday?

Fans want Criminal Justice,… pic.twitter.com/tatiSxu8cw — Irfan isak shaikh (@irfan_speak786) May 29, 2025

Its tooo annoying that only 3 episodes released of Criminal Justice Season 4, this practice of @JioHotstar will kill the joy of binge-watch experience, please release all the episodes together @JioHotstar #CriminalJusticeSeason4 #pankajtripathi @rohansippy #CriminalJustice4 — shrihari killedar (@shrihariki15653) May 28, 2025

Absolutely bizarre to release only 3 episodes of shows like #CriminalJusticeSeason4 @JioHotstar

You want to give the audience a binge watch. There are no two ways about it. — beardandbarfi (@travelnoma) May 28, 2025

It’s absolutely INFURIATING! Waited almost a YEAR for Criminal Justice Season 4,and now @JioHotstar and @ApplauseSocial are dragging it out even more?! Only 3 episodes released and then one episode every Thursday?! This is not how you treat loyal viewers! #CriminalJustice4 — Akshay Janagoud (@akshayjanagoud) May 29, 2025

That said, it’s not all complaints. Many fans are praising the show’s intense storytelling and layered characters.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in partnership with BBC Studios India, the new season already has viewers theorizing, speculating, and clutching their metaphorical pearls.

Criminal justice dekhte dekhte.. pankaj tripathi ji jaise bolne lagi hun.. ab question.. prashn ban gaya hai — Aditi Singh (@JustAditiThing) May 29, 2025

The show, based on the original British series, has carved a special place in the Indian streaming space with its mix of courtroom drama and emotional depth.

Over the years, ‘Criminal Justice’ has consistently delivered compelling characters, moral quandaries, and a gritty look at India’s legal system, making it more than just your typical thriller.

And if Thursday feels too far away? Just remember: Madhav Mishra always shows up… eventually.