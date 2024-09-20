Squid Game S2 trailer OUT! Lee Jung Jae returns to the deadly game

The game won’t stop! The creators of the blockbuster Korean drama ‘Squid Game’ have released a teaser for Season 2. As the deadly game begins, Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun re-enters the fray, this time with an ulterior motive. Released in 2021, ‘Squid Game’ became a global phenomenon, becoming Netflix’s most-watched show in 94 countries and surpassing ‘Bridgerton’. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 premieres on December 26. Additionally, the third and final season will debut in 2025.



‘Squid Game’ focuses on a fatal, life-altering competition that forces citizens to gamble their lives away. The last player standing wins a substantial cash prize, while the other players succumb to their deaths. The game features 456 players, all of whom share one thing in common—they are all facing financial trouble. The games are overseen by the Front Man, who dons a black mask and uniform. With each player’s death contributing 100 million won to the potential 45.6 billion won grand prize, the life-threatening game is underway. Additionally, it is revealed that the games are televised for a group of wealthy Americans who place bets on the players. The format of the show is reminiscent of the hit book and film series ‘The Hunger Games’. In Season 1, Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun, player no. 456, wins the gamble.

Also Read: Shin Ye Eun joins Kim Da Mi for new drama ‘A Hundred Memories’

In the upcoming season, Gi-hun embarks on the quest to find the mastermind behind the game that treats humans as pawns. However, to end the game, he must do the unthinkable—re-enter it. The teaser begins with Gi-hun waking up to the sound of his doorbell ringing. Armed with a gun, he opens the door to find a man dressed in black and wearing a mask. The shot soon cuts to a new game of life ready to commence, with Gi-hun wearing the familiar player 456 green tracksuit. A guard then declares that they are ready for the games to begin.

Catch the teaser here:

Season 1 of the hit show garnered several accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards and 14 Primetime Emmy Awards. For ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, Hwang Dong-hyuk returns to direct his creation. He also serves as the writer and executive producer of the series. Moreover, actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo are reprising their roles from the first season. The show will also feature an impressive list of new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Yang Dong-geun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, and Won Ji-an.