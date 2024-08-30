‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Young Soo appeals ‘harsh’ sentence for molesting woman TWICE

South Korean actor Oh Young Soo, who gained fame for his role as Oh Il-nam (Player No. 1) in the blockbuster drama ‘Squid Game’, is currently embroiled in a legal dispute over allegations of molesting a woman twice. He has been sentenced to 8 months in prison. His attorney has appealed the decision, arguing that the punishment is “harsh.”

During the latest appeal hearing on August 29, Young Soo’s legal team presented their argument at the Suwon District Court. They contended that “the defendant has faced significant social judgment, including being removed from several films as a result of this case.” Meanwhile, the prosecution argued that the sentence was excessively lenient given the severity of the misconduct. In their defense, the actor’s attorney highlighted his advanced age and claimed there was a misunderstanding of the facts. The lawyer also argued that there was a misinterpretation of the law and that the sentence was unfair.

Additionally, the actor’s lawyer stated that they had not yet decided whether the victim would be a witness. The court responded by indicating that witness examinations would proceed in the next session.

For context, in November 2022, Oh Young Soo was indicted for sexual misconduct. He was accused of inappropriately hugging and holding the hand of an actress in August 2017, while she was residing in the countryside for a play performance. He was also accused of forcibly kissing the actress on the cheek in front of her residence.

The sentencing trial took place in March 2024, where Oh Young Soo was found guilty on all charges. He was sentenced to 8 months in prison and received a 2-year suspension. This decision followed an initial prosecution request for a year-long prison sentence. After the conviction, the actor was banned from the KBS channel. Moreover, his role in the movie ‘About Family’ was recast, despite the completion of filming.

Oh Young Soo began his acting career in 1963 and gained widespread recognition for his role in ‘Squid Game’. He won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, Television, for his performance in the drama, becoming the first South Korean actor to receive this prestigious award.