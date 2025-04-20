Shakespeare or Marlowe: Contentious authorship of the Bard’s plays

On 23 April, the world celebrates one of the greatest playwrights whose works still resonate with readers across boundaries, William Shakespeare. Referred to as the Bard, Shakespeare gave the world around 39 plays and 154 sonnets. Despite it being ages since his works commanded the stage, readers continue to quote, analyse, and flip through his works. While Shakespeare is a well-known writer, his contemporary, Christopher Marlowe does not find space in common knowledge. However, despite the two being almost like rivals, a theory exists that the two might be the same person.

Over the years, several critics have believed that Shakespeare was not one person, but a group of writers collaborating under a common nom de plume. Some also suggest that the name attributed to some of the greatest plays ever penned belonged to an actor and not the plays’ writer. They suggest that the actor allowed patron Thomas Walsingham to use the name for authorship. Another theory that has attracted much scholarship and controversy is the Marlovian Shakespeare theory.

The Marlovian Shakespeare theory: Challenging authorship

Subscribers of this school of thought believe William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe to be the same. Marlowe, whose works such as Doctor Faustus went wildly against the morals of the time, was born in the same year as Shakespeare, with their birthdays being two months apart. The controversial author died a mysterious death at the young age of 29. On the other hand, Shakespeare gained prominence soon after Marlowe’s death. While the Marlovian theory gained momentum in the 19th century, it is imperative to recap the public knowledge of their lives to understand the roots of the belief.

Marlowe: Budding controversial writer who died a mysterious death

Christopher Marlowe was among the budding playwrights in the 1590s predominantly after Tamburlaine the Great. He had the reputation of having a short temper and often got into brawls. Moreover, Marlowe was also accused by fellow author Thomas Kyd of being an atheist, which led to questioning before the Privy Council. His works like Doctor Faustus give evidence of his controversial themes pertaining to theology. On 30 May 1593, the day of his death, Marlowe was drunk when he entered the bar along with some of his friends. Subsequently, he got into a brawl and met his demise at the age of 29.

Following his death, Christopher Marlowe was buried in an unmarked grave. Only a memorial tablet was placed on the wall of the church including a quote from Doctor Faustus: “Cut is the branch that might have grown full straight.” Ingram Frizer who ‘killed’ Marlowe was released after 28 days by the Queen. The unconvincing and mysterious nature of Marlowe’s death and Freizer’s pardon fuelled two prominent theories- the playwright faked his death, or the Crown ordered his murder.

Shakespeare: The Bard emerges

Soon after Marlowe’s demise, the Bard started gaining prominence in the theatre circle, with the majority of his works being produced after the age of 29. Certain scholars believe that Marlowe started writing under the name of Shakespeare. Several studies contest that Shakespeare never received a formal education, drawing suspicion to his rich understanding of politics, culture, and society. On the other hand, Marlowe was educated in the nuances of theology. Moreover, Shakespeare’s instantaneous rise to fame also perplexed other writers of his time. Fiction writer Robert Greene called him “an upstart crow, beautified in our feathers,” accusing him of plagiarising contemporaries like Marlowe.

Over the years, several experts have also analysed their writing style, meter, and other aspects comparing their works. According to Benjamin Wham’s article Marlowe’s Mighty Lane, Marlowe’s and Shakespeare’s words were so similar that he says, “The writer of Shakespeare’s works was either the world’s greatest plagiarist or was Marlowe.” Interestingly enough, the two even shared an uncanny facial resemblance.

A few examples of their works sharing perplexing similarities noted over the years are:

A. “By shallow Rivers to whose falls Melodious birds sing Madrigals And I will make thee beds of Roses And a thousand fragrant posies.” (The Passionate Shepherd to His Love, Marlowe) “To shallow rivers, to whose falls Melodious birds sings madrigals; There will we make our peds of roses, And a thousand fragrant posies.” (The Merry Wives of Windsor, Shakespeare)

B. “Was this the face that laucnh’d a thousand ships…” (Doctor Faustus, Marlowe) “She is a pearl Whose price had launch’d above a thousand ships” (Troilus and Cressida, Shakespeare)

The Faustian Deal that could have been

In Marlowe’s Doctor Faustus, the protagonist strikes a deal with the devil and the transaction has earned the moniker of a ‘Faustian Deal.’ If the two popular theories around the writer’s death are combined, it appears nothing less than the said deal. His controversial writings upset the Crown and Marlowe allegedly died in a brawl, with the Queen releasing his murderer days after. A conjecture that floats the mind is if Marlowe struck a deal with the Crown to lay low and start working under a new name with writing more suitable to the times. Subsequently, appeared the Bard who produced works like Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, and Othello, under the name of William Shakespeare.

The show goes on

The explored idea not only tickles the mind but continues to intrigue and pique curiosities, providing an interesting food for thought. However, despite there being several theories attesting to the name of William Shakespeare, what remains majorly uncontested is the existence of the great works written under the name. The writer’s works continue to entertain in different forms- from theatrical renditions to modern-day cinematic adaptations. Overlooking matters of authorship, the name continues to echo among students, readers, theatre enthusiasts, and every individual who takes the world stage as a player, since, “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players.”