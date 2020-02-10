Mahesh Babu and his one-love are one of the most adorable couples of Southern cinema. The couple, who fell in love and got married in 2005, is celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on Monday, February 10.

Expressing their love, the couple shared a heartfelt note for each other.

Mahesh Babu took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of him along with his wife and wrote, “Happy 15 my love!! Love you a little more each day (sic).”

Meanwhile, Shirodkar too expressed her feelings for her loving husband. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of… a life filled with unconditional love 2 exquisite babies…a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for happy 15th MB love u for everything you are to me (sic).”

The power couple of the Tollywood film industry has been married for 15 years and the duo are going strong with passing day. The duo has always stood by each other, no matter what.

The couple made their relationship official in 2004. Mahesh Babu always wanted a partner who would look after their kids and hence, Namrata quit acting post her wedding.

The Tollywood’s favourite couple took wedding vows on 10th February 2005 in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006.

Apparently, their marriage hit the rough patch when Mahesh Babu’s career wasn’t going well. Reportedly, Namrata shifted to Mumbai house with their son. However, distance only made them realize the true love for each other. They got back together in no time.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were blessed with a baby girl, Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.