Vrusshabha: Mohanlal’s epic warrior look unveiled on his 65th birthday

South Indian cinema’s beloved icon, Mohanlal, turned 65 in style — not with a quiet celebration, but with a bang that sent fans into a frenzy. The legendary actor unveiled his first look from ‘Vrusshabha’, an upcoming big-budget pan-India action drama, and the internet can’t stop buzzing.

The poster, which made its grand debut on social media, shows Mohanlal like never before. Dressed in an elaborate golden-brown armor that screams warrior royalty, complete with dragon-scale detailing, traditional ornaments, and a fierce nose ring, he looks every bit the mythical hero.

The aura is intense, the pose commanding — it’s clear he’s not just playing a king, he ‘is’ the storm.

Mohanlal, along with the film’s team, shared the poster online with a heartfelt caption:

“This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of ‘VRUSSHABHA’ — a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time.”

Directed by Nanda Kishore, ‘Vrusshabha’ promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience. The film has already wrapped up its shoot and is all set to hit theatres on October 16, 2025 in five languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Marking the end of an intense filming schedule, Mohanlal also posted a behind-the-scenes moment where he was seen cutting a cake with the cast and crew on set. In a touching note on Instagram, he wrote:

“It’s a wrap for ‘Vrusshabha’! This isn’t just a movie — it’s an EPIC action entertainer that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Huge thanks to our visionary writer and director, Nanda Kishore, whose brilliance turned every challenge into a triumph, and to the incredible crew who gave their all to make this happen.”

He also thanked the film’s producers — a power-packed team including Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.