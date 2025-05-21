Vrusshabha: Mohanlal’s epic warrior look unveiled on his 65th birthday

‘Hridayapoorvam’ wraps up: Mohanlal’s new family drama ready for big screen
The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and more.
Directed by Nanda Kishore, ‘Vrusshabha’ promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience. The film has already wrapped up its shoot.
South Indian cinema’s beloved icon, Mohanlal, turned 65 in style — not with a quiet celebration, but with a bang that sent fans into a frenzy. The legendary actor unveiled his first look from ‘Vrusshabha’, an upcoming big-budget pan-India action drama, and the internet can’t stop buzzing.
The poster, which made its grand debut on social media, shows Mohanlal like never before. Dressed in an elaborate golden-brown armor that screams warrior royalty, complete with dragon-scale detailing, traditional ornaments, and a fierce nose ring, he looks every bit the mythical hero.
Advertisement
The aura is intense, the pose commanding — it’s clear he’s not just playing a king, he ‘is’ the storm.
Advertisement
Mohanlal, along with the film’s team, shared the poster online with a heartfelt caption:
“This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of ‘VRUSSHABHA’ — a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time.”
This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans.
The wait ends. The storm awakens.
With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul
and echo through time.
Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful – your love… pic.twitter.com/vBl1atqY3Z
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2025
Directed by Nanda Kishore, ‘Vrusshabha’ promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience. The film has already wrapped up its shoot and is all set to hit theatres on October 16, 2025 in five languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.
Marking the end of an intense filming schedule, Mohanlal also posted a behind-the-scenes moment where he was seen cutting a cake with the cast and crew on set. In a touching note on Instagram, he wrote:
“It’s a wrap for ‘Vrusshabha’! This isn’t just a movie — it’s an EPIC action entertainer that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Huge thanks to our visionary writer and director, Nanda Kishore, whose brilliance turned every challenge into a triumph, and to the incredible crew who gave their all to make this happen.”
He also thanked the film’s producers — a power-packed team including Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek S Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.
Advertisement