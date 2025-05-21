Aditi Rao Hydari channels timeless desi elegance at Cannes with a touch of sindoor

While the Cannes Film Festival often buzzes with cutting-edge couture and red carpet glamour, Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads by going back to her roots.

The actor, known for her effortless elegance, stepped out in the French Riviera embracing the essence of traditional Indian beauty, ‘shringar’. And, fans couldn’t stop talking.

In a sea of gowns and glitz, Aditi’s classic red saree stood out like poetry in motion. She paired the drape with a sleeveless blouse and kept her look grounded with a choker necklace, a neat hair bun, and the subtle power of minimal makeup.

But what really won hearts? The sindoor in her parting and the bindi on her forehead.

The internet lit up with admiration as she gracefully reminded the world that cultural elegance never goes out of fashion. There was something regal yet relatable in the way she carried herself, blending nostalgia with high fashion.

Aditi, who’s often admired for her sartorial choices, proved that sometimes less really is more, and authenticity is always in vogue.

Of course, it wasn’t all ethnic this year at Cannes for her. Just a day before her saree moment, she dazzled in a shimmering ombré body-hugging gown by designer Rahul Mishra, accessorised with Chopard jewels.

On the work front, Aditi is going to star in the upcoming web series ‘O Saathi Re’ alongside Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. With backing of storyteller Imtiaz Ali, the series promises to be a modern-day fairy tale in the chaos of city life.

Ali, who serves as the creator, writer, and showrunner, describes the show as “a modern story with a vintage heart.”