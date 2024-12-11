Vikramaditya Motwane calls out Pushpa 2’s monopoly on theaters

Vikramaditya Motwane, the acclaimed filmmaker behind ‘Udaan’, ‘Lootera’, and ‘Sacred Games’, recently voiced his concerns about the growing dominance of big-budget films like ‘Pushpa 2’ in Indian multiplexes.

In an Instagram story, he pointed to ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ as an example of the troubling trend. While acknowledging the film’s success, Motwane highlighted the issue of its extended runtime—clocking in at 3 hours and 20 minutes—leading to it monopolizing theater screens for an unusually long time.

The director revealed an anonymous conversation with a multiplex manager who described the pressure cinema chains face from franchise holders.

“We are under contract to screen no other film for ten days. If we play any other film for even one show, action is likely to be taken against us,” the manager stated. The story sheds light on the arm-twisting tactics often employed by film distributors to secure long-term screen time for their big releases.

Motwane, while sympathetic to the plight of multiplexes, pointed out the irony in the situation, because these same chains imposed similar restrictions on smaller films in the past.

“If every big film started doing this, it would be disastrous,” Motwane warned, stressing the need to prevent monopolization of the moviegoing experience.

The issue is a significant one for the Indian film industry, where theater chains often face pressure to prioritize blockbuster films at the expense of smaller, independent productions.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ (2021). The film continues the story of Pushpa Raj and features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

However, its domination of theater schedules has sparked discussions about the broader implications for cinema in India. As Vikramaditya Motwane suggests, it’s a conversation worth having as the industry moves forward.