Vijay Deverakonda booked under SC/ST act for alleged remarks against tribal community

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has found himself at the centre of controversy after a complaint was filed against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complaint, registered at Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad, accuses the actor of making comments that allegedly disrespected and hurt the sentiments of the tribal community.

Advertisement

The complaint was lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities.

Advertisement

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the issue traces back to April 26, 2025. Then Deverakonda spoke at the pre-release event of the film ‘Retro’, starring actor Surya. During his speech, the actor reportedly made remarks that were seen as derogatory and offensive to tribal groups.

“The remarks made by Vijay Deverakonda have deeply insulted the self-respect and dignity of the tribal community,” the FIR notes. The complainant, Ashok Rathod (also known as Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik), demanded appropriate legal action against the actor under the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. The act addresses offences against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Following the complaint, the police have begun their investigation into the matter. Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific statements made by the actor. But the case has sparked conversation around accountability and the need for public figures to be mindful of their words.

While the investigation continues, Vijay Deverakonda has not yet made any public statement regarding the incident or the complaint filed against him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

On the professional front, the actor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kingdom’. Initially slated to hit theatres on May 30, 2025, the release has now been pushed to July 4, 2025. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and features Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, ‘Kingdom’ also boasts music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli.