South megastar Kamal Haasan, who earlier announced that Indian 2 would be his final acting gig and he would dedicate all his time to his political career, seems to be ignoring his own statement. It looks like the actor is in no mood to stop working in films. Recently, the news of him working on another project is getting viral on the internet. According to the news, the film will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

According to the latest reports, the Varanam Aaayiram director recently met Kamal Haasan at his office and discussed the possibilities of collaborating with him for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel. The actor-politician was quite impressed with the idea and agreed to be a part of it.

Interestingly, Gautham Menon, who is currently working with Anushka Shetty for a female-centric film has apparently approached her to play Kamal Haasan’s love interest in the film.

As per sources, the director will be doing two movies for Ishari K Ganesh’s Vels Films International. One of the two will be with Suriya. The other one might be with Kamal Haasan. However, he will make an official announcement only after completing the shoot of Joshua, starring Varun in the lead role.

Vettaiyadu Vilaiyaadu is a 2006 neo-noir action thriller, featuring Kamal Haasan, Jyothika and Kamalini in the lead roles. The film revolved around the life of a ruthless cop, who goes in search of two medicos, who are on a killing spree.

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon is also waiting for the release of his long-delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram, featuring Vikram as the protagonist.