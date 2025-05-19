Rajeev Masand says Ranbir Kapoor stays away from celebrity culture

Today, celebrities often have a sizable entourage and a dedicated PR team. However, actor Ranbir Kapoor stands apart. He neither has a public social media account nor a PR team. Despite this, he is one of the top names in the film industry and boasts a massive fan following.

In a recent interaction with IndiaTV ShowBiz, former journalist and Dharma Cornerstone Agency COO Rajeev Masand shared an anecdote. He recollected how Ranbir Kapoor stays away from the conventional privileges of stardom. “I was standing in a queue at an airport and I saw Ranbir standing there alone. It’s not a sight that you see of actors; they are never alone. I asked him, ‘Where is your team?’ He said, ‘What team?’ This might sound strange to common people, but I would like to tell them that actors don’t stand alone; they have an army of people. Then he stepped outside the airport, and he had someone waiting for him outside, but he was all alone at the airport.”

Moreover, he revealed that several filmmakers from the industry echo similar sentiments about the ‘Animal’ star. “I have heard from filmmakers that when they would break for lunch while shooting abroad, they would find him eating food alone at some cafe. That’s the mark of an intelligent actor. It stems from the fact that he thinks that he needs to be in touch with the real world to be able to play those characters authentically.”

Previously, the actor himself opened up on being away from social media. “I understand the power of social media and how it connects you with fans. But I’m okay not being part of it right now. Maybe someday I’ll join, but I’m content staying away for now.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is going to lead Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’ Moreover, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War,’ and Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Animal Park’ in the pipeline.

