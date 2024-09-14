Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram’s Hindi release expands as a sleeper hit

Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Thangalaan’ is slowly but surely becoming the next big thing in Indian cinema, especially in the Hindi speaking market.

Originally released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 15, 2024, the film quickly made waves with its powerful storytelling and stellar performances. Now, with its Hindi release on August 30, it’s gaining traction in the North.

The film’s initial reception was modest, but strong word of mouth and glowing reviews helped push ‘Thangalaan’ into the spotlight. In fact, the Hindi version is now showing in 150 additional screens compared to its first week, a significant boost that reflects the rising interest in the film.

Viewers and critics alike have been praising the movie’s gripping narrative, which takes inspiration from real events surrounding the discovery and exploitation of the Kolar Gold Fields by the British.

Exhibitor Akshay Rathi noted, “Although ‘Thangalaan’ had a limited release in the North, it’s growing steadily thanks to positive word of mouth. The film is capturing more attention with each passing day.”

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the movie stars the ever-charismatic Chiyaan Vikram alongside Malavika Mohanan, both delivering memorable performances. Set against the backdrop of British colonialism, ‘Thangalaan’ explores the dark history of the Kolar Gold Fields, continuing the South Indian film industry’s trend of introducing audiences to fresh, bold concepts.

With music by G.V. Prakash Kumar adding to the film’s impact, ‘Thangalaan’ has already crossed the 100 crore mark at the South Indian box office. The success of the Hindi version only reinforces the growing influence of South Indian cinema in other parts of India. What started as a regional hit is now well on its way to becoming a nationwide sensation.