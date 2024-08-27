‘Thangalaan’ celebrates major success with star-studded party

The buzz surrounding Chiyaan Vikram’s latest film, ‘Thangalaan’, shows no signs of fading. Since its debut, the film has been making waves, receiving widespread praise and breaking new records at the box office. In response to its impressive performance, the team behind ‘Thangalaan’ is gearing up to throw a lavish celebration in honor of the film’s success.

This grand event will bring together the film’s cast and crew, providing them with a chance to bask in the glory of their achievement. The festivities come as ‘Thangalaan’ continues to enjoy a stellar run in theaters, with the film’s popularity showing no signs of slowing down.

The film’s impact has been particularly notable in the Telugu market, where it has not only won over audiences but also seen a significant increase in the number of screens it occupies—rising by 150%. This growing demand is a testament to the film’s wide appeal. Meanwhile, fans in North India have been clamoring for the Hindi version, prompting its scheduled release on September 6th.

‘Thangalaan’, directed by Pa. Ranjith, offers a gripping portrayal of the historical Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the British colonial era. The film explores the exploitation and plunder that marked this period, adding a layer of historical drama to its compelling narrative. This movie is another example of the South Indian film industry’s knack for presenting original and thought-provoking stories.

Starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan, the film had its original launch on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The soundtrack, crafted by G.V. Prakash Kumar, complements the film’s dramatic and historical themes.

As ‘Thangalaan’ continues to captivate audiences and build momentum, the upcoming success party is set to be a fitting tribute to the film’s achievements and the hard work of everyone involved.