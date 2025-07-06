Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil cricket film

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina is all ready to make his acting debut, and that too in a Tamil film.

The project will be helmed by director Logan and produced by Saravana Kumar under the banner of Dream Knight Stories (DKS). It was officially launched in Chennai on Friday evening.

Advertisement

The yet-untitled film, currently being referred to as ‘Production Number One’, will revolve around cricket, an area Raina knows intimately after years of playing at the highest level.

Advertisement

While Raina couldn’t physically attend the grand launch in Chennai as he was on a family vacation in Amsterdam, he joined the celebration virtually through a video call. The cricketer shared his excitement and the reasons behind his decision to enter Kollywood.

“When the director narrated the story, it felt very personal. Since it’s a cricket-based film, Tamil Nadu felt like the perfect place to begin,” Raina said. “CSK has given me so much love and affection over the years. It just felt right.”

The launch event had another CSK connection. Fellow teammate and power-hitter Shivam Dube was present in person to unveil the production house’s name and logo.

When asked what kind of actor he would have been had he pursued films, Dube joked that he would be a romantic hero.

Raina, quick to join in the banter, quipped, “I think I’d be a good singer. Picture this, me with a guitar, cooking dosa for my teammates, enjoying rasam rice. Very chilled out, no stress!” He added with a laugh. “He can be the romantic actor, I’ll be the romantic singer. We’d make a good pair.”

This unexpected crossover between cricket and cinema has created a wave of curiosity and excitement among fans.