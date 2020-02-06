Director SS Rajamouli is currently busy completing his next flick RRR. The film that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles was supposed to hit the silver screen on July 26th, 2020, but has been postponed.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film took to the official Twitter handle to share the new release date of the film. RRR’s official Twitter handle posted, “Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there’s going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. (sic)”

Further, the makers announced the new release date with a picture. Alongside, they wrote, “#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th (sic).”

Earlier, it was reported that the film will release sometime in October. However, it looks like SS Rajamouli and his team have decided to release the film next year.

Currently, the team comprising of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn are shooting for their scenes in the forests of Vikarabad. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who plays Ram Charan’s pair, is yet to join the team to shoot her portions in the film.

RRR, produced by DVV Danayya, boasts an ensemble star cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in significant roles.

The movie is based on true incidents will trace the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film is slated to release on January 21, 2021.