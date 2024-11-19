SS Rajamouli, David Warner laud Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ trailer

As the release date of one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, inches closer, the cheers and excitement rise. On Sunday, November 17, the awaited trailer of Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ released, sending fans into a frenzy. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, the trailer of ‘Pushpa 2’ promises a grand-scale spectacle of action and drama. The trailer also finds fans in celebrated filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and Rishab Shetty. Moreover, Australian cricketer David Warner has also lauded Arjun for his fierce acting in the trailer.

The trailer of the upcoming sequel film was launched in Patna on Sunday. Since its release, fans have been in awe of the mass actioner as they patiently wait for the return of Allu Arjun’s return to the screens as Pushpa Raj.

‘Baahubali’ maker SS Rajamouli took to X to express that he ‘can’t wait for the party.’ Talking about the film, he penned, “WILDFIRE started in Patna!! Spreading across the country!! Explodes on Dec 5th!!! CAN’T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!!” Additionally, ‘Kanatra’ maker Rishab Shetty also lauded the trailer, expressing excitement over the impending high-stakes action drama. Taking to social media, he wrote, “#Pushpa2 trailer looks MASSive and packed with power! Wishing the entire team all the best for another blockbuster!”

WILDFIRE started in Patna!!

Spreading across the country!!

Explodes on Dec 5th!!! CAN’T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 18, 2024



Joining the party is a well-known ‘Pushpa’ fan, Australian cricketer, David Warner. His love for the title and the character is not hidden from the world. Appreciating Arjun, he posted a story on his Instagram handle writing, “Great work brother.”

Moreover, director Harish Shankar claimed that ‘every frame’ is a testament to how much the team loved cinema. He wrote, “Every frame showcases your hard work, and every minute detail of Pushparaj reflects your passion. The time and energy you’ve invested are clear evidence of your love for cinema. Hats off, dear @alluarjun.” Meanwhile, director Anil Ravipudi penned, “Idhi nijam ga WILD FIREUUU (It truly is a wild fire),” lauding the film’s team and calling their standards ‘absolutely high’. Actor Sudheer Babu wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule is coming for the throne! No mercy at the box office for sure..@alluarjun Bunny you’re unstoppable. Party ekada @aryasukku sir.”

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2’ features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which garnered immense global success. ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will hit theatres on December 5.