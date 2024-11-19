“Do you have any shame?”: Dhanush to Radhika Sarathkumar on Nayanthara-Vignesh dating on ‘NRD’ sets

Nayanthara and Dhanush’s tussle over the usage of the behind-the-scenes clip from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ set has stirred the internet. The issue escalated after the ‘Jawan’ actress posted an open letter after Dhanush slapped her with a 10-crore lawsuit. The ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor is seeking the said damages over Nayanthara using a three-second BTS clip from their film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.’

The film, produced by Dhanush, played cupid in Nayanthara and Vignesh Siwan’s relationship. The duo started dating during the shoot. In the documentary, actress Radhika Sarathkumar, who also starred in the film, revealed Dhanush’s reaction to Nayanthara and Vignesh’s blossoming relationship during production.

Radhika recalled her conversation with Dhanush, who expressed his shock upon learning that Nayanthara and Vignesh were dating. Radhika recollected: “It was Dhanush who called me and said, ‘Sister, do you have any shame at all? I was like, ‘What is he saying?’ He asked, ‘Aren’t you aware of what’s happening? Don’t you know that Wikki and Nayan are dating?’ I said, ‘What the hell are you saying? I knew nothing.'”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)



The issue of copyright claims escalated after Nayanthara posted an open letter on social media. In the letter, she revealed that she and her team spent two years trying to secure Dhanush’s permission to use footage from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. However, when they couldn’t obtain the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), they decided to use behind-the-scenes visuals recorded on personal devices. Revealing the same, the actress expressed her disbelief over receiving a legal notice after the release of the trailer. The notice accuses her of using just a three-second clip without permission.

Nayanthara penned, “What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices. And that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs 10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly, you do not practice what you preach. At least not for me and my partner.”

Subsequently, Dhanush’s lawyer issued a statement asking her to take down the content within 24 hours. The statement from his legal representative read, “My client is the producer of the film. And they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film. Your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind-the-scenes footage. The said statement is baseless. Your client is put to strict proof of the same.”

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan reveals the idea behind Shah Rukh and Salman’s ‘Karan Arjun’

Moreover, the statement reads that if they don’t pull the content within 24 hours, Dhanush will continue with the legal proceedings against both Nayanthara and Netflix India. “Advice your client to take down the content infringing my client’s copyright over the film NAANUM ROWDY DHAAN by using the same in your client’s documentary named NAYANTHARA BEYOND THE FAIRYTALE within 24 hours. Failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action.” This includes the seeking of damages of 10 crores against Nayanthara and Netflix India.