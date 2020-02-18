South actor Sivakarthikeyan is currently soaring high as he has some interesting projects lined up this year. On Monday, the actor celebrated his 35th birthday. On the occasion, Hero fame Siva shared the first look poster of Ayalaan. The actor took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster of the much-awaited movie.

In the poster, one can see Sivakarthikeyan posing with a friend who happens to be an alien. The actor and the alien are seen holding swirl lollipops in their hands while lying down on the green grass amidst numerous butterflies. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Happy to introduce my new friend from another world Here is the #Ayalaan first look #AyalaanFirstLook (sic).”

Happy to introduce my new friend from another world

Here is the #Ayalaan👽 first look 😊👍#AyalaanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/HnNctjm6Gy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 17, 2020

Ayalaan happens to be a Tamil science-fiction fantasy drama which also features Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and others in pivotal roles. Helmed by R Ravikumar, the film is co- produced by RD Raja and Kotapadi J Rajjesh.

The music will be given by AR Rahman. If media reports are to be believed, the actor will be playing triple roles in the movie.