‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’ song from ‘Kannappa’ unveiled by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The much-anticipated devotional track ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’ from the upcoming film ‘Kannappa’ has been officially released, bringing a spiritual and musical treat to fans.

The song was unveiled at a special event at Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram in Bengaluru, with the presence of the film’s cast and crew.

Advertisement

The launch event was graced by eminent personalities, including ‘Kannappa’ director Mukesh Kumar Singh, producer Mohan Babu, distributor Rockline Venkatesh, actress Sumalatha, music composer Stephen Devassy, and lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry.

Advertisement

The atmosphere at the ashram was filled with reverence as the song, which captures the divine essence of Lord Shiva’s energy, was played for the first time.

Expressing their gratitude, the makers of ‘Kannappa’ shared, “This film is not just a cinematic project but a heartfelt offering. Having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch our first song is a blessing beyond words.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series South Official (@tseriessouthofficial)

Mohan Babu, the producer, also spoke about the significance of the occasion. “’Kannappa’ is a film deeply devoted to Lord Shiva, and this launch adds an incredible spiritual dimension to our journey. We are honored by Guruji’s presence and support.”

The Hindi version of ‘Shiva Shiva Shankara’ has been sung by Javed Ali, composed by Stephen Devassy, and penned by lyricist Shekhar Astitwa.

The song is now available across all major digital platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in its devotional melody.

Starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, ‘Kannappa’ features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Preity Mukhundhan.

The film is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on April 25, promising an epic retelling of the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa.