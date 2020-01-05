Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi and wife welcomed their newborn on Sunday. As soon as the news broke, wishes from celebs and fans pour in for the parents on the new entrant in the family. People from all over took to their official Twitter handle to give their blessings to the newly born.

As his upcoming flick, Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set for a grand release on January 11, this news has certainly doubled up the director’s happiness.

Actor Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle to break the happy news to the fans and he also wished the couple and the little one. Congratulating Anil, Mahesh Babu wrote, “It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! Congratulations to the proud parents…Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother (sic).”

It’s a baby boy for my director @AnilRavipudi!! 😍😍😍 Congratulations to the proud parents…Loads of love & blessing to the lil one. Shine on brother 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 5, 2020

Director Gopichand Malineni also wished Anil and his wife on becoming parents to a baby boy. He posted, “Congratulations Tammudu @AnilRavipudi for being blessed with a baby boy (sic)”

Congratulations Tammudu @AnilRavipudi for being blessed with a baby boy 🤗🤗 — Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) January 5, 2020

On January 5, the makers had organised a pre-release event to promote Sarileru Neekevvaru and the trailer of the film will also drop today.

After the massive success of F2: Fun and Frustration, director Anil Ravipudi impressed Mahesh Babu with his Sarileru Neekevvaru script. The film has a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti, Prakash Raj, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad.