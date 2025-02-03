Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in ‘Arjun Reddy’; was told to ‘forget it’

For his directorial debut, ‘Arjun Reddy,’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast Sai Pallavi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. However, the actress didn’t even get the offer. Recently, during the press-release event of ‘Thandel,’ the filmmaker shared the anecdote.

In a video from the event doing the rounds on X, Vanga said that he wanted to cast Sai in ‘Arjun Reddy.’ He found a coordinator from Kerala and later learnt that he wasn’t even a casting coordinator. Sandeep Reddy Vanga told him that he wanted to cast Sai Pallavi as the leading lady in his controversial romantic drama. The coordinator asked him, “What is the romantic quotient in Arjun Reddy?”. To this, the filmmaker responded, “It’s more than what’s usual in Telugu cinema.” The coordinator then told him to “forget about” casting Sai in the film because “the girl won’t even wear sleeveless.”

While he narrated this story, Sai Pallavi was present in the audience. She was smiling as she listened to Vanga’s remarks. The director then praised her for staying true to her principles. He added, “Eventually, heroines change over time based on opportunities. But to see Sai Pallavi not changing at all, it’s great. It’s really great, actually.”

As numbers suggest, while ‘Arjun Reddy’ was a controversial title, the film emerged as a commercial success. Several viewers however criticised the film for glorifying masculine toxicity. Subsequently, Vanga also adapted the film into Hindi, titling it ‘Kabir Singh.’ The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Much like the original, the film was a box office success while also attracting criticism.

On the other hand, Sai’s next project is ‘Thandel’ opposite Naga Chaitanya. Chandoo Mondeti has helmed the title. The story focuses on the experience of fishermen, who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during one of their voyages. Moreover, she also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline.