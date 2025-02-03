Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals being detained at NY airport for THIS reason

Recently, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an anecdote about the time New York Airport authorities detained him. During his visit to the U.S., airport authorities detained the actor as they were skeptical about his nationality. They refused to let him explain and believed that he was an Indian national despite flourishing a passport.

Interestingly, the incident dates back to the time, Neil Nitin Mukesh was filming for ‘New York’ with John Abraham and Katrina Kaif. The film chronicled the 9/11 attacks and its aftermath including racial profiling. Recounting the incident, the actor said, “I was detained at the airport. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. They didn’t even let me answer or say anything for myself.”

Soon, it turned into a frustrating wait for Neil as they held for four hours without giving him a chance to clarify. He added, “After four hours, they came and asked, ‘What do you have to say?’ and I simply said, ‘Just Google me.’” The reply baffled the authorities who were visibly embarrassed after checking. Their interrogatory tone shifted gears and they turned inquisitive. “They started asking me about my grandfather, my father, and my family’s legacy.”

For the unversed, Neil comes from one of the most prolific families in the Indian film industry and boasts an enviable legacy. He is the grandson of legendary playback singer Mukesh and the son of celebrated singer Nitin Mukesh. While he comes from a family of musicians, Neil chose the acting route.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil’s recent project is the satirical action comedy ‘Hisaab Barabar.’ In the film, the actor plays the prime antagonist. Ashwini Dhir has helmed the film. It features R Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid. ‘HIsaab Barabar’ follows a railway ticket checker who discovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions. He ends up unveiling a shocking discovery about systemic corruption. The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.