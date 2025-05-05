Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings women’s voices to the forefront with ‘Subham’!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just lighting up the screen anymore—she’s now stepping behind the camera with a mission.

The actress, who has built a name playing bold, emotionally rich characters in hits like ‘The Family Man 2’, ‘Majili’, ‘Rangasthalam’, and ‘Yashoda’, is officially adding “producer” to her already-impressive resume.

And her debut production? A film called ‘Subham’, set to hit theatres on May 9. But more than just making a movie, Samantha is making a statement.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Samantha opened up about how her identity as a woman directly shapes her creative decisions—especially now as a producer.

“My identity as a woman will naturally influence all of my creative choices, and I’m proud of that,” she said.

The actress pointed out something many in the industry know but few openly talk about: Indian cinema is still largely dominated by male voices.

“I believe that our industry needs more of the female perspective,” she added. “It’s not about putting men down, it’s about making space. Women make up half the population, and we need more female producers, directors, storytellers.”

It’s not just talk. Samantha’s first film under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures promises a fresh take. ‘Subham’, directed by Praveen Kandregula, is described as a “genre-defying family entertainer” with a mix of humor, suspense, horror, and emotional depth. The film stars Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also made it clear that she’s not just producing for the sake of it—she’s producing with purpose. “I want to champion projects that resonate with the modern woman,” she said. “There are so many layers to women’s experiences, and I want to help bring those stories to life with authenticity and heart.”

After her last big-screen appearance in ‘Kushi’ (2023) alongside Vijay Deverakonda, fans have been eager to see what’s next for Samantha.