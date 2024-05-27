Salaar 2 makers quash shelving rumors with sarcastic post

Netizens are eagerly awaiting the release of Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam’ following the awe-inspiring prequel, ‘Salaar 1: Ceasefire.’ Amidst the excitement, rumors surfaced suggesting that the upcoming film had been shelved. However, the makers swiftly dispelled these speculations with a sarcastic post shared on X.

‘Salaar 1’ hit theaters on December 22, 2023, competing with SRK’s ‘Dunki.’ Developed with a budget of 270 crores, the film emerged as a massive box-office hit, raking in around 715 crores in revenue. The highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023 boasted an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, and Shruti Haasan, among others.

The first installment of the epic action film, set in the fictional dystopian city of Khansaar, ‘Salaar 1,’ traced the burgeoning camaraderie between Prabhas’ character, Deva, and Sukumaran’s Varadha. The eagerly anticipated sequel, slated for release in the latter half of 2025, will continue this narrative.

Advertisement

Earlier reports from Hindustan Times suggested that Prabhas and Sukumaran would commence filming for the sequel in June. However, a Telegu360 report claiming creative differences between Prabhas and the film’s creator, Prashanth Neel, fueled rumors of the sequel’s shelving. Other speculations hinted at Prashanth Neel’s focus on his upcoming project with Jr NTR, causing a delay in ‘Salaar 2.’

Putting an end to these rumors, the makers took to X to share a behind-the-scenes moment, capturing Prabhas and Prashanth sharing a hearty laugh. Accompanied by the caption, “They can’t stop laughing,” the post sparked reactions from fans, who interpreted it as a sarcastic response to the rumors.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Prabhas hinted at what fans could expect from the sequel, stating, “The relevance of all of this will only complement the friendship and enmity between Deva and Varadha. And that is how I want to finish off Salaar 2, that was the whole intention.”

Given the commercial success of the first film, expectations are high for ‘Salaar 2’ to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.