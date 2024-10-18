Rudhira Dhaara: 1st ‘Bagheera’ song unveils action-packed thrills

The highly anticipated action drama ‘Bagheera’ has just unveiled its first song, “Rudhira Dhaara”. The track, shared by Hombale Films on Instagram, has already captured attention with its intense visuals and powerful score.

Composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, “Rudhira Dhaara” is an enthralling blend of gripping beats and deep emotions. Aniruddha Sastry, who both wrote the lyrics and performed the song, brings an electrifying energy to the soundtrack. Accompanied by thrilling glimpses of intense action and grand visuals, the song sets the tone for what promises to be a high-octane cinematic experience.

‘Bagheera’ stars the Kannada actor Srii Murali in a pivotal role, with the teaser hinting at his portrayal of a vigilante cop seeking justice in a corrupt world. Unveiled last year on Srii Murali’s birthday, the one-minute, 26-second teaser gave fans a taste of the gritty, action-packed storyline. The film takes on themes of justice, power, and survival, presenting Murali’s character as a fierce protector of the oppressed.

One striking element from the teaser is the statement, “When society becomes a jungle, only one predator roars for justice.” This powerful line is followed by a child calling out “Bagheera,” while Srii Murali’s character stands with his face half-covered.

Directed by Dr. Suri, ‘Bagheera’ is packed with talent, featuring an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Raj. The film has generated immense buzz due to its association with Prashanth Neel, the writer behind the blockbuster ‘KGF’ franchise and the upcoming ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. Vijay Kiragandur, who produced these massive hits, is also backing ‘Bagheera’, further fueling expectations.