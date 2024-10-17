Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ clears censor board

Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated political drama ‘Emergency’ has hit a major milestone, receiving its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai. The film, which has stirred excitement since its announcement, is now one step closer to its release.

Directed by and starring Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ portrays the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focusing on the pivotal period of India’s 1975 Emergency. The film has generated significant buzz due to its strong political theme and Ranaut’s portrayal of one of India’s most iconic political figures.

Sharing the news on social media, Ranaut tweeted: “We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie ‘Emergency’. We will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support.”

Advertisement

We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2024

The film, which had faced a delay in securing the censor board’s approval, now has the green light with a U/A certificate, albeit with a few minor cuts. The final runtime stands at 146 minutes and 17 seconds.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ boasts an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film’s script is penned by Ritesh Shah, with music composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the project showcases Ranaut’s multifaceted talents, as she not only stars in but also co-produces the film.

The principal photography for ‘Emergency’ began in July 2022 and wrapped up in January 2023. Originally slated for release on September 6, 2024, the film was postponed due to delays in obtaining the necessary certification. Now that it has secured the CBFC’s approval, the team is gearing up for the official release, which is expected to be announced soon.