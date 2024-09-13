Rashmika Mandanna pushes through injury to film Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna, known to many as the “National Crush of India,” recently faced a minor setback when she sustained an injury during filming of Pushpa 2.

Fans and critics alike expressed their concerns, but the talented actress reassured everyone through her Instagram, announcing that she is on the mend. What truly stands out, however, is Rashmika’s unwavering commitment to her work. Despite her injury, she continued to show up for shoots, particularly for her much-anticipated role in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, where she reprises her beloved character, Srivalli.

A source close to the production shared that Rashmika’s determination is nothing short of inspiring. “Even after being injured, Rashmika showed up to the set and completed the schedule as planned. Her dedication to her craft is why she is one of the most beloved figures in the industry,” the insider revealed. This fierce dedication to her role and the film speaks volumes about her work ethic and passion for acting.

In addition to her remarkable dedication, Rashmika remains connected with her audience through social media. She frequently shares updates and interacts with her fans, which only strengthens her cherished status in Indian cinema.

Looking ahead, Rashmika has an exciting slate of projects lined up. She will be seen alongside Bollywood heavyweights, including Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’, Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Dhanush in ‘Kubera’, and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal Park’. She is also set to star in ‘Chhava’ with Vicky Kaushal and ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’ with Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.