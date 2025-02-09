Ranbir Kapoor joins Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’—but in a surprising way!

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are in for a double treat! The much-anticipated action drama ‘VD12’ is gearing up for its big release, and there’s an exciting Bollywood connection in store. Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice for the ‘VD12’ teaser, adding an unexpected twist to the promotion.

A source close to the project revealed, “Ranbir Kapoor recorded the voice-over for the ‘VD12’ teaser in Mumbai yesterday. The teaser is going to release on February 12.”

While the makers have kept most details under wraps, this collaboration has already created buzz. With ‘VD12’ slated to hit theaters on March 28, 2025, fans are eager to see what director Gowtam Tinnanuri has in store.

Known for his National Award-winning sports drama ‘Jersey’, Tinnanuri’s work has always resonated with both critics and audiences.

Srikara Studios is presenting the film, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. Last year, Vijay Deverakonda gave fans a glimpse of his character by unveiling an intense first-look poster.

With his blood-soaked face and fierce expression, the poster hinted at a gripping, high-stakes storyline. Sharing it on social media, he wrote, “His destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. March 28, 2025.”

More details about the film’s storyline and cast are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Vijay last appeared in ‘The Family Star’ and made a cameo in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. He also starred alongside Radhika Madan in Jasleen Royal’s music video ‘Sahiba’.