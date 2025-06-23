Ram Charan wraps power-packed night sequence for action drama ‘Peddi’

The buzz around upcoming film ‘Peddi’ starring Ram Charan is only getting louder. The team has just wrapped up filming a thrilling night action sequence that’s likely to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

Cinematographer Rathnavelu, known for his mastery in using natural light, revealed that the team recently completed the intense night shoot.

He described the visuals as “gritty” and couldn’t stop praising Ram Charan’s performance, saying the actor “breathes fire” in the action-packed sequence.

This comes shortly after the unit shot a jaw-dropping train action scene on a massive custom-built set in Hyderabad. Insiders suggest that this elaborate train stunt will be unlike anything Indian audiences have seen before.

The set itself, crafted by renowned production designer Avinash Kolla, was a grand visual treat.

Ram Charan didn’t hold back in these sequences. He reportedly performed several daring stunts himself, pushing physical limits to bring authenticity to his role.

The high-energy action scenes, including the much-talked-about cricket shot, are choreographies of Nabakanth Master, who previously made waves with his work in ‘Pushpa 2’.

Those close to the project say Ram Charan has full commitment to the film, going all out to realise director Buchi Babu Sana’s expansive vision. The film is shaping up to be much more than a sports drama.

Although cricket plays a part in the story, ‘Peddi’ with Ram Charan is likely to offer a rich mix of themes and emotions, making it a full-fledged cinematic experience.

The film’s title glimpse has already made waves across the country, fuelling anticipation about what’s to come. Backed by major production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, ‘Peddi’ is being made on a grand scale.

Janhvi Kapoor stars opposite Ram Charan in the film, with strong supporting performances from Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

Adding even more weight to the project is music maestro AR Rahman, who is composing the soundtrack. The film’s editing is in the hands of National Award-winner Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla continues to lead the production design.