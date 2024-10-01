Rajinikanth undergoes successful aortic procedure at Apollo

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for a medical procedure. According to an official statement from the hospital, the actor was brought in on September 30th, 2024, with a swelling in his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart.

The issue was addressed using a non-surgical method known as transcatheter endovascular repair. Dr. Sal Satish, a senior interventional cardiologist, performed the procedure, placing a stent in the aorta to seal off the swelling.

The hospital reassured Rajinikanth’s fans and well-wishers that the operation was a success. The actor is currently in stable condition and is expected to be discharged in just a couple of days. This news brings a sigh of relief to his global fanbase.

Rajinikanth’s health scare comes at a time when he is working on multiple films, one of which is the highly anticipated ‘Coolie’. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film has already created a massive buzz following the release of its teaser.

In the teaser, Rajinikanth can be seen in a thrilling action sequence, taking down foes using a belt filled with gold watches, a signature move that has left fans excited for the film’s release. This project marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with Kanagaraj and is being produced by Sun Pictures.

There are also rumors that actor Sivakarthikeyan will have a significant role in the film, with music composed by the ever-popular Anirudh Ravichander.

But ‘Coolie’ isn’t the only project on the horizon for the superstar. Rajinikanth is also set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil in ‘Vettaiyan’, another eagerly awaited film. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, ‘Vettaiyan’ has already wrapped filming and is scheduled for a global release in October.