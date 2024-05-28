Rajinikanth returns to Chennai after spiritual retreat in Abu Dhabi

Superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai on Tuesday morning after a spiritual sojourn to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The iconic actor was warmly welcomed by fans and paparazzi at the Chennai airport, where he graciously waved before heading to his car.

Rajinikanth’s visit to the temple in Abu Dhabi was widely covered, with images and videos of him seeking blessings shared on the BAPS Hindu Mandir’s official social media. This trip wasn’t just about spirituality, as it also included a significant milestone in Rajinikanth’s life—the receipt of a golden visa from the UAE’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

Expressing his gratitude, Rajinikanth thanked the Abu Dhabi government and MA Yusuff Ali, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, for their assistance in securing the prestigious visa. “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden Visa from Abu Dhabi Govt…,” he said in a viral video, reflecting his appreciation for this recognition.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has just wrapped up filming for his much-anticipated movie ‘Vettaiyan,’ directed by TJ Gnanavel. This film, which also stars Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, marks Rajinikanth’s 170th cinematic venture and is slated for a global release in October this year. Earlier in the month, fans were delighted by a behind-the-scenes glimpse from Mumbai, where Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen sharing a heartfelt hug and engaging in light-hearted conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchanef)

Amitabh Bachchan shared this moment on his Instagram, accompanied by a touching caption: “I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn’t changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!”

The buzz around ‘Vettaiyan’ has been building steadily, especially since the release of its title teaser on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Rajinikanth’s scenes have been filmed across various locations like Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin, adding to the anticipation.

Rajinikanth was last seen in ‘Lal Salaam,’ directed by his daughter Aishwarya. This Tamil-language sports drama, addressing themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination, features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth making a memorable extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. Despite receiving mixed reviews, ‘Lal Salaam’ has been noted for its bold thematic content and strong performances.

Rajinikanth’s return to Chennai and his upcoming projects continue to keep his fans excited and engaged, cementing his status as a beloved and enduring figure in Indian cinema.