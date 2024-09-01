Mammootty on Hema Committee Report: Urges industry to embrace change and justice

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty took to Facebook on Sunday to address the recent uproar in the film industry, sparked by allegations of sexual harassment and the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. His comments come amid growing concerns about the industry’s handling of such serious issues.

Mammootty’s lengthy post reflects on the current state of Malayalam cinema, highlighting its role as a mirror to society. He underscored the importance of the film industry as a focal point for public scrutiny, emphasizing that any significant issue within the sector tends to generate widespread discussion. Mammootty stressed that it is crucial for filmmakers to be vigilant to prevent any further incidents and ensure a safe working environment.

In his statement, Mammootty praised the initiative behind the Justice Hema Committee, which was established by the Kerala government to investigate and address complaints of sexual harassment within the industry. He expressed strong support for the recommendations outlined in the report, calling for all film industry associations to collaborate in implementing these measures. Mammootty reassured that there is no dominant “powergroup” in cinema that could undermine these efforts, and he emphasized the necessity for practical solutions and potential legislative changes to address any legal hurdles.

The controversy gained momentum earlier this month with the release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee’s report. This 235-page document, which was submitted to the Kerala government in late 2019, reveals disturbing accounts of harassment and exploitation faced by women in the industry. The report suggests that a small group of male producers, directors, and actors hold significant control over Malayalam cinema, contributing to an environment ripe for abuse.

The Kerala government has responded by forming a special investigation team to delve deeper into the allegations of sexual abuse within the industry. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials on Sunday to discuss the next steps. This move aims to address the serious allegations made by several women in the industry, highlighting the government’s commitment to taking concrete actions.