Radhikaa Sarathkumar reacts to Hema Committee Report

Actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar has addressed the recent release of the Hema Committee report, which reveals disturbing details of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report, which was kept under wraps for four years, came to light only after a court ordered its release.

Sarathkumar, an influential voice in the industry, praised the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) for their role in initiating the report. She pointed out that the findings had been withheld from the public and were only disclosed following legal intervention. “The Hema Committee was established by the WCC to address women’s rights and working conditions,” Sarathkumar explained. She noted that once the report was made public, it stirred significant controversy, especially with high-profile names being implicated.

The actor emphasized the importance of reforming industry practices. “This whole thing is for the protection of women,” Sarathkumar said, reflecting on her long career and the need for continual change. She urged that as society evolves, so must the standards and conduct within the industry.

In a related development, veteran actor Mohanlal also commented on the report. He welcomed the Kerala government’s decision to release it, acknowledging that the industry must confront its problems. “AMMA cannot answer all the questions,” Mohanlal stated, suggesting that accountability should extend beyond the association. He underscored that while the industry is comprised of many hardworking individuals, those responsible for misconduct must be held accountable.

Mohanlal, who along with other AMMA leaders resigned from their positions following serious allegations, reiterated that those found guilty of wrongdoing should face appropriate consequences. “Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them,” he affirmed, referring to allegations against notable figures such as director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

The Hema Committee report, made public earlier this month, has rocked the Malayalam film industry with its detailed accounts of harassment and exploitation. The revelations have sparked a broader conversation about the need for systemic change and greater accountability within the industry.