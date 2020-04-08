Superstar Allu Arjun, who has carved a niche for himself in the Southern industry, is now all set to mark his Hindi debut with his next flick. On Wednesday, as the actor is celebrating his 37th birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the first look posters and title of the film.

Helmed by director Sukumar, the team has decided to gift Pushpa to Ala Vaikuntapurramloo star.

Allu Arjun took to his official Twitter handle to share the news and posters of the film in different languages. He wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “. Directed by dearest Sukumar Garu. Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it. @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia (sic).”

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

Going by Allu Arjun’s post, Pushpa will be released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The actor has decided to go pan-India with his upcoming flick, Pushpa. Reportedly, the film is about red sanders smuggling, set in Nallamala forest.

Meanwhile, the makers drop the first look from the film.



Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the female lead in this venture, while the makers have finalised Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer. Reportedly, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who made his Telugu debut with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, might play the film’s antagonist.

According to multiple reports, the actor quoted a sum of Rs 1.5 crore as his remuneration. An official confirmation regarding Vijay Sethupathi’s inclusion is yet to be made.

Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film might be released in a grand fashion by the end of 2020 or early 2021.