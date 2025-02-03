Prabhas unveils mighty ‘divine guardian Rudra’ look in ‘Kannappa’

Telugu superstar Prabhas is ready to take on a powerful new role as ‘Rudra’ in the upcoming historical epic ‘Kannappa’, a film that tells the story of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead, unveiled Prabhas’ look on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

Vishnu shared a striking poster featuring Prabhas in character, dressed as a saint and holding a staff with a crescent-shaped top, symbolizing his divine connection.

The poster carried a compelling tagline: “He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future. He is ruled by Lord Shiva’s command!”

Expressing his excitement, Vishnu captioned the post, “The Mighty ‘Rudra’. Unveiling Darling-Rebel Star @actorprabhas as ‘Rudra’.”

Prabhas, too, took to Instagram to share his thoughts, describing ‘Rudra’ as ‘“the embodiment of strength and wisdom, an unwavering protector” in what he called “a timeless journey of devotion, sacrifice, and love.” He also confirmed that ‘Kannappa’ will hit theaters worldwide on April 25, 2025.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film features an ensemble cast, including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Preity Mukundhan.

The film’s technical team includes cinematographers Sheldon Chau and Siddharth, music composer Stephan Devassy, choreographer Prabhu Deva, and editor Antony. The project is a production of Vishnu’s father, the veteran actor Mohan Babu.

A significant portion of ‘Kannappa’ had filming in New Zealand on a grand scale. The makers ensured breathtaking visuals to match its epic narrative.