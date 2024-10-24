Man who threatened Salman Khan demanding 5 crores arrested

Mumbai police have arrested the man who threatened superstar Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The man is detained in Jamshedpur for threatening the actor and demanding 5 cores for his safety.

For those unaware, on October 17, Mumbai traffic police received a threatening WhatsApp message on their helpline number. The sender claimed that if Salman Khan didn’t settle the issue with Lawrence Bishnoi, he would face a fate worse than Baba Siddique. The sender wrote, “Don’t take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹ 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s.”

Soon the police launched an investigation against the sender and subsequently, they received another message from the man. This time, the sender flipped his stance and claimed that the message was sent “by mistake.” Following this, the Mumbai police tracked the location of the sender as Jharkhand. Teams were dispatched to nab the man and he was successfully caught.

Following the arrest, the police issued, “With the help of local police in Jamshedpur, an investigation was done and today the person who sent the message was arrested. He will be brought to Mumbai.”

The incident came in the backdrop of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Subsequently, four people were been arrested since Baba Siddique’s killing. These include- Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), and Pravin Lonkar. Meanwhile, another suspected shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, is missing. Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with Baba Siddique, cancelled his shoot and rushed to Bandra’s Lilavati Hospital after the politician was shot.

The ‘Kick’ star was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his 1998 hit, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai.’ He was sentenced to five years in jail but was later granted bail. Subsequently, in 2018, Lawrence began threatening Salman. However, the threat’s intensity escalated in 2023 when Salman’s father, Salim Khan found a death threat letter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is shooting for his cameo in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’