Prabhas Birthday: Celebrities shower him with love

Superstar Prabhas, one of India’s most beloved actors, celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, and members of the film industry were quick to send their best wishes. The actor, known for his roles in blockbusters like “Baahubali” and the upcoming “Salaar,” received an outpouring of love and admiration from friends, co-stars, and filmmakers, making his special day even brighter.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, a veteran in the industry, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to send his heartfelt wishes to the actor.

Chiranjeevi’s message read, “Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas!.. Wishing you Love, Happiness, and Greater Glory! Have a wonderful year ahead.” The warm message reflected the affection and respect many in the industry hold for Prabhas, not only for his acting skills but also for his grounded and humble nature.

Prabhas’ co-star from the much-anticipated “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,” Prithviraj Sukumaran, also took to Instagram to share his birthday wishes. He posted a still from the movie along with the caption, “Happy birthday, Deva!”

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni joined the chorus of well-wishers, expressing his admiration for Prabhas’ personality. He wrote, “Wishing our darling Rebel Star, more than just a humble Gentleman, #Prabhas garu a very Happy Birthday.”

Actor Ram Charan, a close friend of Prabhas, also shared a heartfelt message, writing, “Wishing my dearest friend #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to live a long and healthy life.”

Another actor, Gopichand, who has shared the screen with Prabhas in the past, sent a warm birthday message, praising the star’s humble nature. “Being one of the biggest stars in India, your humble & grounded nature takes you to places and keeps pushing you to greater heights for sure! On this special day, I wish you the best of everything you deserve. Happy birthday to my dearest darling #Prabhas,”

“Kantara” star Rishab Shetty shared his own birthday message, stating, “Happy Birthday to our Darling, #Prabhas Sir. Your unmatched energy and dedication continue to inspire millions. Wishing you endless happiness, health, and many more blockbuster moments!”

Film director and screenwriter Prasanth Varma also took to social media, praising Prabhas’ humility and dedication. “Happy Birthday to everyone’s darling, #Prabhas Garu. Beyond your larger-than-life performances, it’s your grounded nature, unwavering dedication, and humility that make you truly stand out,” he wrote.

On the work front, Prabhas is keeping busy with several highly anticipated projects. He is currently gearing up for the release of “The Raja Saab,” directed by Maruthi. To mark his birthday, the filmmakers unveiled a new poster, showcasing Prabhas in a stylish avatar, dressed in a checkered shirt. “The Raja Saab,” which has music by Thaman S, is produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner and is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025. The film will be released in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In addition to “The Raja Saab,” Prabhas is basking in the success of his recent release, “Kalki 2898 AD.” Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, and has received widespread acclaim. Since its release, fans and industry insiders alike have praised the film’s performances, particularly Prabhas’ portrayal in this unique, futuristic setting.